Left Menu

Reshuffling the Cards: Karnataka's Cabinet on the Brink

Karnataka's political landscape may soon witness a Cabinet reshuffle without a change in leadership, as indicated by Home Minister G Parameshwara. Amid speculations, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi discussed the matter. While Deputy CM Shivakumar downplayed the urgency, the decision rests with the high command.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-11-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 22:35 IST
Reshuffling the Cards: Karnataka's Cabinet on the Brink
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed on Sunday that the state's political scene might witness only a reshuffle in the Cabinet and not a leadership change. This announcement comes amid widespread speculation and discussions among political circles.

The speculation gained momentum after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's recent meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. Although talks about the Bihar elections were confirmed, the Cabinet reshuffle became the focal point of political discourse, with Siddaramaiah clarifying that no concrete decisions were discussed regarding immediate changes.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar emphasized that the priority remains focused on the 2028 Assembly elections, suggesting no immediate haste in executing changes. Both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress high command hold the authority to finalize any reshuffle, as confirmed by various party leaders and insiders.

TRENDING

1
Portugal Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup with Dominant Win over Armenia

Portugal Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup with Dominant Win over Armenia

 Global
2
Dramatic Turnaround: Argentina Stuns Scotland in Rugby Clash

Dramatic Turnaround: Argentina Stuns Scotland in Rugby Clash

 United Kingdom
3
Odisha Aims for Zero-Fatality Roads with Engineering Solutions

Odisha Aims for Zero-Fatality Roads with Engineering Solutions

 India
4
Youngest Darts Champion Ace: Luke Littler Poised for Historic Ranking

Youngest Darts Champion Ace: Luke Littler Poised for Historic Ranking

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025