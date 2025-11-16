Reshuffling the Cards: Karnataka's Cabinet on the Brink

In a significant political development, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed on Sunday that the state's political scene might witness only a reshuffle in the Cabinet and not a leadership change. This announcement comes amid widespread speculation and discussions among political circles.

The speculation gained momentum after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's recent meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. Although talks about the Bihar elections were confirmed, the Cabinet reshuffle became the focal point of political discourse, with Siddaramaiah clarifying that no concrete decisions were discussed regarding immediate changes.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar emphasized that the priority remains focused on the 2028 Assembly elections, suggesting no immediate haste in executing changes. Both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress high command hold the authority to finalize any reshuffle, as confirmed by various party leaders and insiders.