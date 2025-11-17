France Secures €9.2 Billion Investment Despite Political Unrest

France has successfully secured €9.2 billion ($10.7 billion) in new investment pledges from companies in sectors ranging from energy to health. This development, announced by the finance ministry, underscores France's significance as a pivotal business destination, even amidst ongoing political challenges.

The 'Choose France' summit, which gathers global corporate leaders, highlights these commitments that add to €21.2 billion pledged last year. The total now stands at €30.4 billion across 150 projects, despite President Emmanuel Macron's pro-business agenda facing setbacks after a hung parliament.

The political landscape remains fraught, with corporate leaders voicing concerns over increased business taxes proposed for the 2026 budget. However, Finance Minister Roland Lescure affirmed that restoring public finances won't solely rely on tax hikes, emphasizing the government's commitment to sustaining economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)