Macron's Nuclear Speech: Reassuring NATO Ties

French President Emmanuel Macron's recent address on nuclear deterrence is not a reflection of concerns over the United States' allegiance to NATO, NATO's chief Mark Rutte stated. Rutte emphasized Washington's steadfast commitment to the alliance.

"This has nothing to do with any worry about the US," Rutte clarified in an interview with Reuters, reaffirming the US's robust support.

Rutte expressed absolute confidence in the United States' dedication to NATO, quelling any speculative concerns about its involvement in the alliance.

