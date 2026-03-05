Macron's Nuclear Speech: Reassuring NATO Ties
French President Emmanuel Macron's recent speech on nuclear deterrence is not driven by concerns about the United States' NATO commitment, according to NATO chief Mark Rutte. Rutte reassures that the US remains a dedicated ally, dismissing any speculation of worry regarding US involvement.
French President Emmanuel Macron's recent address on nuclear deterrence is not a reflection of concerns over the United States' allegiance to NATO, NATO's chief Mark Rutte stated. Rutte emphasized Washington's steadfast commitment to the alliance.
"This has nothing to do with any worry about the US," Rutte clarified in an interview with Reuters, reaffirming the US's robust support.
Rutte expressed absolute confidence in the United States' dedication to NATO, quelling any speculative concerns about its involvement in the alliance.
