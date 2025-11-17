Left Menu

NDA Triumphs in Bihar: BJP Set to Select Leader for Legislature Party

Following the NDA's victory in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, BJP is poised to select its Legislature Party leader. Key meetings are scheduled, with government formation anticipated by November 21. Nitish Kumar is confirmed as the CM candidate, and the swearing-in ceremony awaits Prime Minister Modi's schedule confirmation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 11:48 IST
Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the National Democratic Alliance's decisive victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP's Bihar wing is preparing to select its Legislature Party leader. The announcement came from Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal, who confirmed that the selection would take place on November 18 as the party moves towards forming the government by November 21.

Ahead of the meeting, slated for 10 AM at the BJP's Atal Sabhaghar, central observers are expected to participate. Subsequent meetings with NDA allies will finalize the lineup of the new government, with BJP MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal expressing confidence that the formation process is well underway, buoyed by a substantial public mandate.

Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister and founder of HAM(S), confirmed that Nitish Kumar remains the face for the Chief Minister's post, adding that no demands for cabinet positions have been made by his party. Meanwhile, preparations for the swearing-in ceremony, planned at Gandhi Maidan, await scheduling based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's availability, with the current Chief Minister set to resign formally after the last cabinet meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

