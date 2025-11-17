Left Menu

Karnataka's Political Chessboard: Siddaramaiah, Kharge, and Cabinet Reshuffle Talks

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to hold discussions with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge about a potential cabinet reshuffle. Amidst political speculations regarding a power-sharing agreement with D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah will also address critical agricultural issues with the Prime Minister, emphasizing sugarcane farmers' demands.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

In Karnataka's political landscape, buzz surrounds a potential cabinet reshuffle as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah prepares to meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday. Sources indicate that the meeting, set for the evening, will focus on cabinet expansion discussions, though Congress leaders maintain it is a courtesy visit.

Talks have swirled within political circles about a possible change involving a 'power-sharing' agreement between Siddaramaiah and state Congress President D K Shivakumar. Contrary to these speculations, Shivakumar firmly dismissed rumors of his resignation, asserting his commitment as a loyal party member. Interestingly, Shivakumar engaged with Congress leadership just a day before Siddaramaiah's impending meeting.

Siddaramaiah's agenda in Delhi also includes a meeting with the Prime Minister, aiming to tackle pressing concerns such as sugarcane farmers' demands and water project approvals. The Chief Minister recently communicated with the PM, highlighting policy issues affecting farmers and calling for intervention and support for higher pricing and resource management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

