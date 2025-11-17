Left Menu

Political Maneuvering: Karnataka's Power Dynamics Unfold

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar met with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, amid speculations of a leadership change as the Congress government hits its halfway mark. Discussions revolved around party matters and upcoming projects, while Shivakumar downplayed any significant implications for his possible elevation to Chief Minister.

In Karnataka's political scene, the meeting between Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has stirred speculation about potential leadership changes. As the Congress government approaches the halfway mark of its term, rumors of Shivakumar's ascent to Chief Minister persist.

Shivakumar reassured reporters that his meeting with Kharge was routine, focusing on party affairs such as inaugurating new offices and other trust-related issues. However, insiders suggest any cabinet reshuffle could cement Siddaramaiah's position as Chief Minister, delaying Shivakumar's ambitions.

While Siddaramaiah prepares to engage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on state issues, Shivakumar, prioritizing family commitments, expressed confidence in the ongoing discussions about crucial water projects post the Supreme Court's favorable ruling on the Mekedatu Reservoir.

