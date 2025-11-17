Political Maneuvering: Karnataka's Power Dynamics Unfold

In Karnataka's political scene, the meeting between Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has stirred speculation about potential leadership changes. As the Congress government approaches the halfway mark of its term, rumors of Shivakumar's ascent to Chief Minister persist.

Shivakumar reassured reporters that his meeting with Kharge was routine, focusing on party affairs such as inaugurating new offices and other trust-related issues. However, insiders suggest any cabinet reshuffle could cement Siddaramaiah's position as Chief Minister, delaying Shivakumar's ambitions.

While Siddaramaiah prepares to engage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on state issues, Shivakumar, prioritizing family commitments, expressed confidence in the ongoing discussions about crucial water projects post the Supreme Court's favorable ruling on the Mekedatu Reservoir.

(With inputs from agencies.)