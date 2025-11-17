Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Transgender Candidate Shakes Up Local Polls

Roshini/Roshan, a transgender individual, has filed her nomination for the municipal council elections in Thane district, seeking to address societal injustice. Motivated by personal experiences of discrimination, she aims to bring changes from Ward No 10. Elections for municipal councils and Nagar panchayats occur on December 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:51 IST
In a groundbreaking move, a transgender individual has entered the municipal council election arena in Thane district, specifically in Ambernath and Kulgaon-Badlapur. Roshini, also known as Roshan, has filed nomination papers for Ward No 10, aiming to combat long-standing societal injustices against the transgender community.

With a history marked by discrimination and marginalization, Roshini's decision to run is deeply personal. She candidly shared her struggles, explaining how multiple attempts to seek assistance were met with humiliation, including an instance when she sought help for her sister's marriage.

In a bold promise to voters, Roshini stated that if she ever fails to fulfill her duties, citizens have the right to smear her face with black paint. The municipal council and Nagar panchayat elections, involving 246 municipal councils and 42 Nagar panchayats, are set for December 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

