Breaking Barriers: Transgender Candidate Shakes Up Local Polls

In a groundbreaking move, a transgender individual has entered the municipal council election arena in Thane district, specifically in Ambernath and Kulgaon-Badlapur. Roshini, also known as Roshan, has filed nomination papers for Ward No 10, aiming to combat long-standing societal injustices against the transgender community.

With a history marked by discrimination and marginalization, Roshini's decision to run is deeply personal. She candidly shared her struggles, explaining how multiple attempts to seek assistance were met with humiliation, including an instance when she sought help for her sister's marriage.

In a bold promise to voters, Roshini stated that if she ever fails to fulfill her duties, citizens have the right to smear her face with black paint. The municipal council and Nagar panchayat elections, involving 246 municipal councils and 42 Nagar panchayats, are set for December 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)