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Leadership Transition Sparks New Era at Kohima Municipal Council

Neibodzelie Solo was elected as chairperson of the Kohima Municipal Council, with Thenusou Sekhose as his deputy. The vacancies were filled after previous leaders resigned due to health reasons. The council faces financial challenges, majorly due to a ban on tollgate collections, and seeks to enhance revenue and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:54 IST
Leadership Transition Sparks New Era at Kohima Municipal Council
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leadership change, Neibodzelie Solo has been elected as the chairperson of the Kohima Municipal Council, while Thenusou Sekhose assumes the role of deputy chairperson. This decision came after the resignation of previous leaders on health grounds earlier this year.

Kohima Deputy Commissioner B Henok Buchem announced that the vote was unanimous among the 16 present councillors. The key issue facing the new leadership is the council's financial instability, exacerbated by the long-pending issue of unpaid salaries and a ban on tollgate collections.

Deputy Chairperson Sekhose highlighted the need for innovative revenue-generation strategies to overcome financial constraints, assuring that efforts will be made for the council to achieve self-sustainability. The Naga Peoples' Front showed dominance in the recent elections, securing a majority of seats, signaling a potential period of collaborative governance.

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