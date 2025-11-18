Left Menu

Trump Confirms F-35 Jet Sales to Saudi Arabia

President Donald Trump announced that the United States will sell F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia. The announcement came ahead of Trump's meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House. The deal highlights the ongoing military cooperation between the two nations.

Updated: 18-11-2025 01:59 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 01:59 IST
Trump Confirms F-35 Jet Sales to Saudi Arabia
President Donald Trump has confirmed that the United States will be selling F-35 fighter jets, manufactured in the U.S., to Saudi Arabia. The announcement comes in light of strengthening defense ties between the two nations.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump stated, "I will say that we will be doing that," indicating the strategic importance of the deal.

The disclosure coincides with an anticipated meeting between Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House, set for Tuesday. The meeting aims to discuss further alliances and cooperative ventures between the countries.

