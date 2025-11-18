Trump Confirms F-35 Jet Sales to Saudi Arabia

President Donald Trump has confirmed that the United States will be selling F-35 fighter jets, manufactured in the U.S., to Saudi Arabia. The announcement comes in light of strengthening defense ties between the two nations.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump stated, "I will say that we will be doing that," indicating the strategic importance of the deal.

The disclosure coincides with an anticipated meeting between Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House, set for Tuesday. The meeting aims to discuss further alliances and cooperative ventures between the countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)