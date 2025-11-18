House Republicans Push for Epstein Files Release Amid Trump's Reversal
The U.S. House is poised to vote for the release of Jeffrey Epstein's investigation files, following a sudden change of stance by President Trump. Despite initial opposition, Trump now backs the motion, seeking to shift focus to other pressing issues while maintaining victim confidentiality.
The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote on the release of investigative files concerning Jeffrey Epstein, a move expected to pass with support from President Trump after his recent change of heart. House Republicans defied Trump to push for this vote, signaling a rare instance of party divergence.
Trump had initially resisted the disclosure of files from Epstein's criminal investigation, yet has now voiced support for transparency, dismissing claims of a 'Democrat Hoax.' This turnabout follows bipartisan pressure in the House, with Trump expressing a desire to refocus on voter concerns like cost of living.
House Speaker Mike Johnson noted the vote's aim to dispel any allegations of Trump's ties to Epstein, while ensuring victim privacy. If approved by the House, the resolution will proceed to the Senate. Meanwhile, Trump's recent attacks on party members over this issue highlight ongoing tensions within party ranks.
