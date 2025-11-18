Left Menu

House Republicans Push for Epstein Files Release Amid Trump's Reversal

The U.S. House is poised to vote for the release of Jeffrey Epstein's investigation files, following a sudden change of stance by President Trump. Despite initial opposition, Trump now backs the motion, seeking to shift focus to other pressing issues while maintaining victim confidentiality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2025 02:31 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 02:31 IST
House Republicans Push for Epstein Files Release Amid Trump's Reversal
Jeffrey Epstein

The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote on the release of investigative files concerning Jeffrey Epstein, a move expected to pass with support from President Trump after his recent change of heart. House Republicans defied Trump to push for this vote, signaling a rare instance of party divergence.

Trump had initially resisted the disclosure of files from Epstein's criminal investigation, yet has now voiced support for transparency, dismissing claims of a 'Democrat Hoax.' This turnabout follows bipartisan pressure in the House, with Trump expressing a desire to refocus on voter concerns like cost of living.

House Speaker Mike Johnson noted the vote's aim to dispel any allegations of Trump's ties to Epstein, while ensuring victim privacy. If approved by the House, the resolution will proceed to the Senate. Meanwhile, Trump's recent attacks on party members over this issue highlight ongoing tensions within party ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Leaders Agree on Gaza Stabilization Force

World Leaders Agree on Gaza Stabilization Force

 Global
2
UN Endorses Controversial Trump Peace Plan for Gaza

UN Endorses Controversial Trump Peace Plan for Gaza

 Global
3
Hamas Rejects UNSC Resolution on Gaza

Hamas Rejects UNSC Resolution on Gaza

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate: U.S.-South Korea Alliance Fuels North Korean Outcry

Tensions Escalate: U.S.-South Korea Alliance Fuels North Korean Outcry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025