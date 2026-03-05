Senate Republicans Back Trump's Conflict with Iran Amid Dramatic Votes

Senate Republicans voted down an attempt to halt President Donald Trump's escalating military conflict against Iran on Wednesday, showcasing strong early support for a war that's rapidly expanding throughout the Middle East with no definitive US exit plan in place.

The war powers resolution, which aimed to compel congressional approval for military action, failed narrowly with a 47-53 tally. While the vote primarily followed party lines, notable deviations included Republican Sen. Rand Paul backing the measure and Democratic Sen. John Fetterman opposing it. This resolution presented lawmakers with a crucial opportunity to express their stance on a conflict influencing the fate of countless military members and others affected in the region.

Simultaneously, intense debates resonate across Congress, as administration officials work fervently to gather legislative support. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has revealed the possibility of an extended military engagement, while Gen. Dan Caine acknowledged existing threats to US service members abroad. The House will now deliberate over similar resolutions, further intensifying national discourse over America's foreign policy and military commitment.