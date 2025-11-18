Trump's Tough Talk on Drug Cartels: U.S. Action in Mexico and Colombia

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has expressed strong support for intensified actions against drug cartels in Mexico and Colombia.

Though he fell short of declaring a direct U.S. military intervention, Trump has authorized more aggressive maritime interdiction efforts to curb drug trafficking.

In a recent Oval Office event, he mentioned the possibility of initiating ground strikes and targeting Colombian cocaine factories, asserting this as a means to save millions of lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)