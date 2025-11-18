Left Menu

Trump's Tough Talk on Drug Cartels: U.S. Action in Mexico and Colombia

President Donald Trump expressed strong support for aggressive measures against drug cartels in Mexico and Colombia. While he hasn't announced military intervention, he emphasized forceful actions against maritime trafficking and mentioned potential strikes against Colombian cocaine labs. Trump's rhetoric highlights a commitment to combating narcotics.

Updated: 18-11-2025 02:48 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 02:48 IST
Trump's Tough Talk on Drug Cartels: U.S. Action in Mexico and Colombia
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has expressed strong support for intensified actions against drug cartels in Mexico and Colombia.

Though he fell short of declaring a direct U.S. military intervention, Trump has authorized more aggressive maritime interdiction efforts to curb drug trafficking.

In a recent Oval Office event, he mentioned the possibility of initiating ground strikes and targeting Colombian cocaine factories, asserting this as a means to save millions of lives.

