Punjab Roadways workers announce statewide strike from Dec 8-10 over pending demands

The Punjab Roadways and PRTC Contract Workers Union on Thursday announced a statewide strike next month, accusing the state government of neglecting long-pending demands and pushing the transport sector towards ''systematic privatisation.'' The decision was made during the union's state-level meeting held on Thursday.

As part of the agitation plan, the union announced that a strike would be observed from December 8-10.

Union leaders said that despite multiple meetings with the government, including two with the chief minister and several with the transport minister and transport secretary, not a single contractual employee has been regularised in the four years of AAP rule.

They claimed that workers were repeatedly assured of resolution ''within 15 days or a month,'' but no progress was made.

Leaders also strongly opposed the government's ''kilometre scheme,'' calling it a backdoor attempt to introduce private buses and dismantle the state-run transport system.

They warned that the policy would lead to the loss of government jobs, increased unemployment, higher travel costs, and a greater burden on the public.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)