Democratic FCC commission says Trump ABC threat would fail in court
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 22:41 IST
- Country:
- United States
A Democratic member of the Federal Communications Commission said Thursday that calls by President Donald Trump to urge the agency to rescind licenses held by ABC stations would fail in court.
Trump said Tuesday that broadcasting licenses used by affiliates of Walt Disney's ABC should be "taken away" after he disagreed with a question posed by a reporter for the network. FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez said any effort to revoke licenses over a reporter's question would not pass legal muster.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anna Gomez
- Democratic
- Donald Trump
- Trump
- Walt Disney's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Democratic FCC commissioner says Trump ABC threat would fail in court
Prez reference: In democratic country like ours, fixing timelines for governors is against elasticity provided by Constitution, says SC.
Georgia's Political Slide: The Fall from Democratic Aspirations to Authoritarian Reality
At a time when public confidence in democratic institutions is strained, EC's conduct during SIR deeply disappointing: Mallikarjun Kharge.
Congress will expose every attempt to delete genuine voters or insert bogus ones; will not allow democratic safeguards to be eroded: Kharge.