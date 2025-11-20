Left Menu

Democratic FCC commission says Trump ABC threat would fail in court

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 22:41 IST
A Democratic member of the Federal Communications Commission said Thursday that calls by President Donald Trump to urge the agency to rescind licenses held by ABC stations would fail in court.

Trump said Tuesday that broadcasting licenses used by affiliates of Walt Disney's ABC should be "taken away" after he disagreed with a question posed by a reporter for the network. FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez said any effort to revoke licenses over a reporter's question would not pass legal muster.

