Democratic FCC commission says Trump ABC threat would fail in court

A Democratic member of the Federal Communications Commission said Thursday that calls by President Donald Trump to urge the agency to rescind licenses held by ABC stations would fail in court.

Trump said Tuesday that broadcasting licenses used by affiliates of Walt Disney's ABC should be "taken away" after he disagreed with a question posed by a reporter for the network. FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez said any effort to revoke licenses over a reporter's question would not pass legal muster.

