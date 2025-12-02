Haryana Speaker calls for joint efforts to strengthen democratic institutions

Left Menu

Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan on Tuesday emphasized that both public representatives and citizens must work together to strengthen democratic institutions.

The goal to make India a developed nation by 2047 can only be fulfilled through a robust and empowered legislative system, he said.

The Speaker was addressing the launch event of the Vidhan Sabha's official magazine Sadan Sandesh, organized in the premises of the Haryana Assembly, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Speaker Kalyan and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mahipal Dhanda, were among those who jointly released the publication.

Ministers Rao Narbir Singh, Vipul Goel, Arvind Sharma, Shyam Singh Rana, Ranbir Gangwa and Arti Singh Rao were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the significance of the location, the Speaker said the launch was taking place at a site known not just in India but across the world, the Capitol Complex, home to the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

With the Civil Secretariat on one side and the High Court on the other, the Complex stands as an exceptional example of iconic architecture where the executive, the judiciary, and the legislature coexist in a single grand setting, Speaker Kalyan said.

He added that the new edition of the official magazine presents a detailed review of all sessions of the Haryana Assembly held over the past year, enabling citizens to understand proceedings with accuracy and clarity.

The publication, Kalyan said, is both informative and engaging, and will play an important role in enhancing legislative awareness among the public.

The Vidhan Sabha aims to publish the magazine at regular intervals.

The magazine also includes comprehensive information about legislative processes and profiles of all MLAs and MPs from Haryana, said Kalyan.

Highlighting the Prime Minister's vision of ''One Nation, One Legislative Platform,'' the Speaker stressed the need for legislative bodies across the country to engage on a common platform for meaningful discussions and effective decisions.

He added that unless people and local institutions become more aware of legislative functions, institutions cannot grow stronger.

The magazine will help citizens understand the roles of panchayats, municipal bodies, the state assembly, and the Lok Sabha, thereby strengthening democratic structures at all levels, said Kalyan.

Kalyan said that, under the guidance of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the Haryana Vidhan Sabha has initiated several innovative measures in the past year.

These include orientation camps for MLAs, training programmes for officers and employees, and multiple capacity-building initiatives with the support of the Lok Sabha and the state government.

The Assembly has also introduced an ''Annual Capacity Building Plan'' outlining future training schedules, along with periodic updates for staff to enhance efficiency and performance, he stated.

Kalyan emphasized that ensuring meaningful debate in the House and providing constructive suggestions to the government is a collective responsibility of all members. Valuable suggestions made by members will also be included in upcoming editions of Sadan Sandesh, he said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Mahipal Dhanda said the launch of Sadan Sandesh reflects the forward-looking approach of the Vidhan Sabha Speaker and added that the publication will help people across the country understand the direction in which Haryana is progressing and the state's true developmental intent.

He said that the magazine encapsulates significant debates between treasury and opposition benches, the strength of democratic dialogue, and the communication between elected representatives and the public. This publication, Dhanda said, will play an important role in strengthening democratic values.

Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra said that members should contribute meaningful articles, insights, and experiences to the magazine.

Legislators often travel to different places and learn from various processes, he said; these experiences should be shared widely through the publication.

Batra suggested that the magazine be published regularly and that topics be organized thematically. All members should be encouraged to send their best articles so the magazine can more effectively reflect the state's vision and direction, he said.

