Congress Divided on Alliance with MNS in Maharashtra Polls

The Congress in Maharashtra is divided over allying with the MNS for local body polls. While senior leader Vijay Wadettiwar supports unity, MP Varsha Gaikwad opposes collaborating with MNS. The party debates over strategic alliances to oppose the BJP while maintaining its ideological stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 16:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party in Maharashtra faces internal disagreements over whether to ally with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for upcoming local body elections. Senior leader Vijay Wadettiwar advocates for a united front to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that joining forces with the MNS should be considered despite ideological differences.

However, opposition within ranks is strong, with Mumbai Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad emphasizing the party's firm stance against collaborating with MNS, citing past aggressive actions by the party. The internal rift highlights the party's challenge in balancing ideological commitments with strategic alliances to challenge BJP dominance.

The debate arises amid speculation of BJP's fabricated internal surveys suggesting their strong performance in Mumbai. Allegations of mysterious new voter identity cards raise concerns over electoral integrity, as the political discourse heats up in the lead-up to the 2026 civic corporation polls, with Congress asserting its commitment to democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

