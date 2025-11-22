Haryana Congress To Take Action On Protocol Breach

Haryana Congress' disciplinary committee, chaired by Dharampal Malik, has decided to issue notices to party leaders who disregarded protocol at a recent event in Hisar. The breach involved missing photos of leader Kumari Selja from the event's hoardings.

During the meeting in Ambala Cantt, which included committee members Kailasho Saini, Anil Dhantori, and Rohit Jain, as well as Akram Khan via video conferencing, the committee resolved to seek explanations from those responsible for organizing the function in Hisar.

The decision reflects the party's commitment to maintaining discipline and accountability among its members, particularly regarding adherence to established protocols. Compliance with such protocols is deemed essential for upholding the organization's internal cohesion and public image.

(With inputs from agencies.)