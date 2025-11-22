Left Menu

Haryana Congress To Take Action On Protocol Breach

Haryana Congress' disciplinary committee, led by Dharampal Malik, will issue notices to leaders who violated party protocol at a Hisar event. The absence of leader Kumari Selja's photo on hoardings prompted these actions. A meeting in Ambala Cantt discussed identifying and addressing those accountable for the oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambala | Updated: 22-11-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 21:47 IST
Haryana Congress To Take Action On Protocol Breach
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Congress' disciplinary committee, chaired by Dharampal Malik, has decided to issue notices to party leaders who disregarded protocol at a recent event in Hisar. The breach involved missing photos of leader Kumari Selja from the event's hoardings.

During the meeting in Ambala Cantt, which included committee members Kailasho Saini, Anil Dhantori, and Rohit Jain, as well as Akram Khan via video conferencing, the committee resolved to seek explanations from those responsible for organizing the function in Hisar.

The decision reflects the party's commitment to maintaining discipline and accountability among its members, particularly regarding adherence to established protocols. Compliance with such protocols is deemed essential for upholding the organization's internal cohesion and public image.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Coup Plotting and Ankle Monitors: Bolsonaro's Legal Crisis Deepens

Coup Plotting and Ankle Monitors: Bolsonaro's Legal Crisis Deepens

 Global
2
Britain's Strategic Drive for Critical Mineral Independence by 2035

Britain's Strategic Drive for Critical Mineral Independence by 2035

 Global
3
Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

 Global
4
Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025