Left Menu

Bihar's Political Turmoil: CPI(ML) Liberation Leader's Accusations

CPI(ML) Liberation's general secretary, Dipankar Bhattacharya, has claimed that recent political changes in Bihar, including the allocation of the Home Department to the BJP, herald a shift towards authoritarian 'bulldozer rule'. He highlighted election irregularities, opposed new labor codes, and warned of rising social oppression post-elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hajipur | Updated: 23-11-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 18:51 IST
Bihar's Political Turmoil: CPI(ML) Liberation Leader's Accusations
Dipankar Bhattacharya
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's political landscape has taken a turbulent turn as CPI(ML) Liberation's Dipankar Bhattacharya warns of a 'bulldozer rule' following the BJP's acquisition of the Home Department. He accused the BJP-led coalition of replacing governance with brute force and voiced strong opposition to the recent shift in power dynamics.

In a passionate address at a memorial meeting in Hajipur, Bhattacharya condemned the alleged irregularities in the Bihar assembly elections. He claimed that voter manipulation altered the electoral balance. Bhattacharya also criticized the alleged misuse of public funds before the polls.

Further opposing the newly introduced labor codes, Bhattacharya called for protests, asserting they infringe on workers' rights. He also accused the ruling coalition of deceit in wooing women voters and warned of escalating social oppression, urging vigilance and activism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty Proposals Stir Tension in Bucha Amid Painful Peace Talks

Amnesty Proposals Stir Tension in Bucha Amid Painful Peace Talks

 Ukraine
2
Chilli Chaos: Protesters Use Pepper Spray at India Gate Demonstration

Chilli Chaos: Protesters Use Pepper Spray at India Gate Demonstration

 India
3
Reddy Slams Naidu for Alleged Neglect of Farmers Amidst Crop Price Collapse

Reddy Slams Naidu for Alleged Neglect of Farmers Amidst Crop Price Collapse

 India
4
India's Narrow Victory: Raheel's Striking Goal Overpowers Korea in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Opener

India's Narrow Victory: Raheel's Striking Goal Overpowers Korea in Sultan Az...

 Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025