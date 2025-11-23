Bihar's Political Turmoil: CPI(ML) Liberation Leader's Accusations

Bihar's political landscape has taken a turbulent turn as CPI(ML) Liberation's Dipankar Bhattacharya warns of a 'bulldozer rule' following the BJP's acquisition of the Home Department. He accused the BJP-led coalition of replacing governance with brute force and voiced strong opposition to the recent shift in power dynamics.

In a passionate address at a memorial meeting in Hajipur, Bhattacharya condemned the alleged irregularities in the Bihar assembly elections. He claimed that voter manipulation altered the electoral balance. Bhattacharya also criticized the alleged misuse of public funds before the polls.

Further opposing the newly introduced labor codes, Bhattacharya called for protests, asserting they infringe on workers' rights. He also accused the ruling coalition of deceit in wooing women voters and warned of escalating social oppression, urging vigilance and activism.

