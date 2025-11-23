Political Turmoil in Manipur: Diverging Views on Northeast Party Future

In a heated political shift, Dr Lorho S Pfoze has taken over as the president of the Manipur unit of the National People's Party (NPP). This comes amid claims from former interim chief Yumnam Joykumar, who suggests his removal was due to raising core state issues.

Yumnam Joykumar, a former Manipur police chief turned politician, expressed concerns during a recent party gathering. Joykumar and other members questioned the stance of the new North East political party on the Meitei community, Manipur's territorial integrity, demands for separate administration, and Greater Nagalim.

Highlighting regional disparities, Joykumar emphasized that the new party's tribal focus might overlook Manipur's unique political needs. This complexity was underscored by the collaboration of leaders from four northeast parties, including Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, in establishing a unified political front.

