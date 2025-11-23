Constitutional Dilemma: OBC Quota's Impact on Maharashtra Elections

The state of Maharashtra is at a crossroads due to a constitutional dilemma involving the Supreme Court's proceedings on the OBC quota in local bodies. Senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule addressed the issue on Sunday, highlighting its potential impact on ZP elections.

The Supreme Court has mandated that all local governing body elections be completed by January 31 next year, as it deliberates on a case concerning the 27% OBC quota. This quota, if implemented, exceeds the court's upheld 50% reservation ceiling, sparking debate on balancing constitutional obligations with political realities.

The decision's implications for OBC representation are significant, with political entities wary of backlash from this influential voter segment. The upcoming court hearing is crucial for determining whether the elections will proceed as planned or be rescheduled, insiders suggest.

(With inputs from agencies.)