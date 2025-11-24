Sinisa Karan Clinches Victory in Bosnian Serb Republic Election
Sinisa Karan, a close ally of ousted President Milorad Dodik, won the snap presidential election in Bosnia's Serb Republic. He secured 50.89% of the votes, according to the election commission. The election followed Dodik's removal from office and a six-year political ban.
In a tightly contested snap presidential election in Bosnia's Serb Republic, Sinisa Karan emerged victorious, the election commission revealed on Sunday. A close affiliate of the ousted president, Milorad Dodik, Karan secured a narrow majority with 50.89% of the vote.
Jovan Kalaba, the commission's president, disclosed these preliminary, unofficial, and incomplete results during a news conference. Karan's victory marks a significant development for the region's political landscape.
This election was prompted by the removal of Milorad Dodik from office and his subsequent six-year ban from political activities. Karan's win signals continuity for Dodik's political legacy in the troubled region.
