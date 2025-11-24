Left Menu

Constitutional Dilemma: Maharashtra's OBC Quota Controversy

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Maharashtra's senior BJP leader, discusses the constitutional dilemma due to Supreme Court proceedings on OBC quota in local bodies. The case's critical nature could impact Zilla Parishad elections, facing a clash between quota limits and electoral repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2025 08:18 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 08:18 IST
Maharashtra faces a constitutional dilemma, as the Supreme Court deliberates on the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota in local civic bodies. Senior BJP leader, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, expressed concerns over potential impacts on Zilla Parishad elections, which lack confirmed dates due to the controversy.

The conflict arises as the Supreme Court demands all local governing body elections be completed by January 31, while petitioners claim the 27% OBC quota surpasses the recognized 50% reservation limit. This places the state at a constitutional and political impasse.

Various options are on the table, but any reduction in the OBC quota risks political backlash, given the significance of OBC votes in rural areas. With an upcoming court hearing, the future of these elections hangs in balance, potentially shaping Maharashtrian political dynamics.

