Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane blames BJP's Maharashtra president Ravindra Chavan for the fracture in the Mahayuti alliance in Sindhudurg. Despite attempts to retain unity, differences persist over seat distribution and political strategy. Nilesh argues that Chavan's involvement led to the alliance's collapse, with a focus on his extended stay in the district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2025 08:33 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 08:33 IST
Rift in Mahayuti: Blame Game Begins Between Shiv Sena MLA and BJP President
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane has accused Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan of being the catalyst behind the Mahayuti alliance's collapse in Sindhudurg. Speaking during a campaign for the new Shahar Vikas Aghadi, Rane insisted that the state BJP leader's actions disrupted political harmony.

The Sindhudurg unrest, according to Rane, was not due to senior BJP leadership but stemmed from Chavan's refusal to collaborate with Sena on seat allocation tactics. This stand-off is further complicated by Rane's and Chavan's tumultuous relationship over the years.

Despite the ongoing discord, Rane remains hopeful for a resolution under his father, Narayan Rane, a senior BJP leader's guidance. Meanwhile, his brother, state BJP minister Nitesh Rane, downplayed the dispute, urging unity before the 2024 Assembly elections. The controversy underscores political tensions ahead of upcoming polls.

