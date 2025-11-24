Rift in Mahayuti: Blame Game Begins Between Shiv Sena MLA and BJP President

In a dramatic turn of events, Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane has accused Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan of being the catalyst behind the Mahayuti alliance's collapse in Sindhudurg. Speaking during a campaign for the new Shahar Vikas Aghadi, Rane insisted that the state BJP leader's actions disrupted political harmony.

The Sindhudurg unrest, according to Rane, was not due to senior BJP leadership but stemmed from Chavan's refusal to collaborate with Sena on seat allocation tactics. This stand-off is further complicated by Rane's and Chavan's tumultuous relationship over the years.

Despite the ongoing discord, Rane remains hopeful for a resolution under his father, Narayan Rane, a senior BJP leader's guidance. Meanwhile, his brother, state BJP minister Nitesh Rane, downplayed the dispute, urging unity before the 2024 Assembly elections. The controversy underscores political tensions ahead of upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)