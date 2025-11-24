Left Menu

French Budget Battle: Can Parliament Find Common Ground?

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu remains optimistic about passing the 2026 budget by year-end despite a politically fragmented parliament. After parts of the budget were rejected by the lower house, the Senate will review and potentially remove amendments, with hopes for a compromise through a joint committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 24-11-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 16:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu expressed confidence that the government could still meet its goal of passing a 2026 budget by the year's end, despite challenges in parliament. The statement followed the lower house's rejection of key parts of the budget bill on Saturday.

Lecornu assured that there remains a viable majority in parliament to approve the budget bill, even after the income-related section was rejected. The bill now moves to the Senate, which is likely to remove several amendments introduced by the lower house.

With the budget's fate hanging in balance, both legislative chambers must reach consensus for the bill to succeed. A joint committee will attempt to mediate and find a compromise once the Senate's review concludes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

