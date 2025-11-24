French Budget Battle: Can Parliament Find Common Ground?

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu expressed confidence that the government could still meet its goal of passing a 2026 budget by the year's end, despite challenges in parliament. The statement followed the lower house's rejection of key parts of the budget bill on Saturday.

Lecornu assured that there remains a viable majority in parliament to approve the budget bill, even after the income-related section was rejected. The bill now moves to the Senate, which is likely to remove several amendments introduced by the lower house.

With the budget's fate hanging in balance, both legislative chambers must reach consensus for the bill to succeed. A joint committee will attempt to mediate and find a compromise once the Senate's review concludes.

