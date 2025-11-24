Ukraine Peace Talks: Coalition Leaders to Convene

On Tuesday, leaders from the 'coalition of the willing'—those supporting Ukraine—are set to conduct a video conference to advance discussions on peace initiatives. The European Commission's spokesperson confirmed the meeting.

Reporting from Brussels, she highlighted the significant amount of work still needed to finalize peace proposals for Ukraine.

Further underlining the gravity of the situation, she stressed the growing urgency of discussions surrounding reparations loans for Ukraine, as efforts intensify to bring about resolution.

