Ukraine Peace Talks: Coalition Leaders to Convene
Leaders of the 'coalition of the willing' will meet via video conference to discuss Ukraine's peace proposals. The European Commission emphasizes the urgency of continued work on reparations loans, signaling ongoing diplomatic efforts to address the situation in Ukraine.
On Tuesday, leaders from the 'coalition of the willing'—those supporting Ukraine—are set to conduct a video conference to advance discussions on peace initiatives. The European Commission's spokesperson confirmed the meeting.
Reporting from Brussels, she highlighted the significant amount of work still needed to finalize peace proposals for Ukraine.
Further underlining the gravity of the situation, she stressed the growing urgency of discussions surrounding reparations loans for Ukraine, as efforts intensify to bring about resolution.
