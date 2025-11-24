Venezuela Rejects U.S. Terrorist Designation for Cartel de los Soles
The Venezuelan government dismissed a U.S. plan to label the Cartel de los Soles a terrorist organization. The U.S. accuses the cartel, allegedly led by President Nicolas Maduro, of drug trafficking, which Maduro denies.
The Venezuelan government has dismissed an American proposal to classify the so-called Cartel de los Soles as a terrorist group. This effort by the U.S. has been termed "ridiculous" by Venezuelan authorities.
The United States announced its intent on Monday to designate the Cartel de los Soles as a foreign terrorist organization. This decision stems from allegations of the cartel's involvement in smuggling illegal drugs into the United States.
The Trump administration has further accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of being at the helm of the cartel, a claim Maduro has consistently denied. The tensions between the two nations persist around these serious accusations.
