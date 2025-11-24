The U.S. plans to designate Venezuela's alleged Cartel de los Soles as a terrorist organization were met with strong opposition from the Venezuelan government, which dismissed the move as "ridiculous." U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the designation citing the cartel's role in drug imports.

The Trump administration accuses President Nicolas Maduro of leading this high-level cartel, though he vehemently denies these claims. There are concerns this move could pave the way for justifying U.S. military action in the region, despite experts advising against such an interpretation.

The Venezuelan government, however, sees the designation as an attempt to destabilize their regime, driven by U.S. interests in oil reserves. They anticipate that this maneuver will face the same failure as past interventions.

