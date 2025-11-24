Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Rallies OBC Leaders Post Bihar Poll Setback

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with OBC leaders, including Sachin Pilot, to discuss empowering the community following the party's Bihar election defeat. Key topics included removing reservation caps and conducting a caste census. The meeting aimed to strengthen Congress's ties with the OBC community.

On Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi convened a crucial meeting with key OBC figures such as Sachin Pilot and Anil Jaihind to address the empowerment of their community. This gathering followed closely on the heels of the Congress's disappointing performance in the Bihar elections, sources revealed.

Anil Jaihind, who leads the Congress's OBC Department, presented the department's current programmes and outreach initiatives. Other prominent attendees included Ajay Kumar Lallu and Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar. The meeting, lasting about an hour, was a platform to deliberate pressing issues affecting OBCs.

Discussions centered on critical topics like removing the 50 percent reservation cap and implementing a thorough caste census. The conversation underscored the Congress's efforts to engage with and empower the OBC community as part of their strategy to enhance representation within the party.

