CPI's Kumar Criticizes Congress' Coordination Efforts in Bihar
CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar criticized Congress for its poor coordination in Mahagathbandhan’s Bihar performance. Kumar emphasized the CPI's potential to become a third political force in Bihar by addressing key issues like unemployment and price rise. He noted the Congress' lack of initiative in uniting opposition forces.
CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar has laid the blame for Mahagathbandhan's poor performance in Bihar squarely at the feet of the Congress, accusing the party of failing to coordinate and unite opposition forces effectively. Kumar, speaking to PTI, cited the Congress' disinterest as a major factor for the setback.
Kumar criticized the Congress for failing to organize the coalition, despite top party leaders like Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi attending campaigns. He highlighted internal conflicts within Mahagathbandhan partners and the Congress' reluctance to engage collaboratively as reasons for their defeat.
As the CPI strives to establish itself as a potential third front in Bihar, Kumar stressed the importance of addressing major issues like unemployment and caste-related grievances. He maintained that the CPI could effectively challenge the two dominant political forces in the state's landscape.
