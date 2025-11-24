YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Three-Day Tour of Pulivendula

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to commence a three-day visit to Pulivendula in the YSR Kadapa district, starting Tuesday, November 25. The schedule includes various public events and meetings.

According to the YSRCP schedule, Jagan will arrive in Pulivendula at 4 pm and engage in a public darbar at the YSRCP camp office until 7 pm. He plans to stay overnight at the local camp office.

On November 26, Jagan is expected to attend a wedding ceremony and later visit Brahmanapalli village to inspect banana plantations and discuss agricultural issues with farmers. His visit will conclude after a public meeting on November 27 before departing from Pulivendula at 8 am.

(With inputs from agencies.)