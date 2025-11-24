BJP's Vision: A Congress-Free Karnataka
BJP leader R. Ashoka has voiced a call for a Congress-mukt Karnataka. Citing power struggles within the party, he claims the state is poised for change. He refutes allegations of BJP involvement in horse-trading, suggesting instead that the BJP and JD(S) aim to oust Congress in upcoming elections.
- Country:
- India
In a bold political statement, BJP leader R. Ashoka proposed a 'Congress-free Karnataka', claiming such a scenario would benefit the state. He alleged internal conflicts within the Congress, pointing to power struggles as key factors destabilizing the party in Karnataka.
Addressing the contentious issue of 'horse-trading', Ashoka dismissed accusations that BJP was attempting to woo Congress MLAs, labeling the opposition as a weakening force, especially in the wake of their performance in Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.
Ashoka confidently stated that the BJP, in coalition with JD(S), expects to secure over 170 seats in the forthcoming Karnataka election. He suggested that dissatisfaction with the current governance could lead to significant gains for the BJP in the state polls.
