Pentagon Threatens to Recall Senator Mark Kelly Amid Investigation

The Pentagon is considering recalling Senator Mark Kelly to active duty following accusations of seditious behavior. The White House has expressed support for the investigation against the retired Navy captain and former astronaut. Trump's representative, Karoline Leavitt, confirmed this development on Monday.

Updated: 25-11-2025 02:08 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 02:08 IST
  • United States

The White House has expressed its support for the Pentagon's investigation into Democratic Senator Mark Kelly. This statement was confirmed by Trump's spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, on Monday.

In a significant development, the Pentagon on Monday announced it might recall the retired Navy captain to active duty. This potential recall is part of an effort to prosecute him for what has been described as seditious behavior.

Senator Kelly, who is also a former astronaut and a decorated veteran, faces serious allegations that could affect his political career as the investigation progresses.

