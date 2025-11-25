Pentagon Threatens to Recall Senator Mark Kelly Amid Investigation

The White House has expressed its support for the Pentagon's investigation into Democratic Senator Mark Kelly. This statement was confirmed by Trump's spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, on Monday.

In a significant development, the Pentagon on Monday announced it might recall the retired Navy captain to active duty. This potential recall is part of an effort to prosecute him for what has been described as seditious behavior.

Senator Kelly, who is also a former astronaut and a decorated veteran, faces serious allegations that could affect his political career as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)