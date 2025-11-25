Trump's Bold Move: Direct Talks with Maduro in Focus
U.S. President Donald Trump intends to speak directly with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Although no date has been set, this potential dialogue marks a significant diplomatic shift. This follows Trump's recent statement about his openness to engage with Maduro, as reported by Axios.
In a surprising diplomatic development, U.S. President Donald Trump has informed his advisers of his plans to directly engage with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. This information was reported by Axios, based on insights from unnamed administration officials.
Despite no date being finalized for the call, the move signifies a potential shift in Trump's foreign policy strategy towards Venezuela.
The President's willingness to speak with Maduro follows his earlier statement indicating openness to such a dialogue, highlighting the administration's evolving stance on the Venezuelan situation.
