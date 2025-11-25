Trump's Bold Move: Direct Talks with Maduro in Focus

In a surprising diplomatic development, U.S. President Donald Trump has informed his advisers of his plans to directly engage with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. This information was reported by Axios, based on insights from unnamed administration officials.

Despite no date being finalized for the call, the move signifies a potential shift in Trump's foreign policy strategy towards Venezuela.

The President's willingness to speak with Maduro follows his earlier statement indicating openness to such a dialogue, highlighting the administration's evolving stance on the Venezuelan situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)