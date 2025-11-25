Lavrov Calls for Amended Ukraine Peace Plan to Uphold Putin-Trump Summit Agreements
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urges that any amended peace plan for Ukraine must adhere to the agreements finalized between Presidents Putin and Trump during their Alaska summit. Lavrov emphasizes that changes could lead to a shift in Russia's stance on the peace initiative.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has called for an amended version of a peace plan for Ukraine, insisting it must align with the agreements reached at the Alaska summit between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.
During a press conference in Moscow, Lavrov highlighted that Russia had initially been supportive of the U.S. peace plan for Ukraine, but noted adjustments are anticipated once coordination with Ukraine and Europe is completed. He warned that failure to reflect the discussed terms from the Alaska meeting would lead to a reassessment by Russia.
The original peace plan, which included clauses like nullifying Ukraine's NATO membership and adjusting military presence, has reportedly been modified. Lavrov expressed hope for collaboration with Washington and awaited the revised version to review with Russian authorities.
