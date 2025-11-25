Lavrov Calls for Amended Ukraine Peace Plan to Uphold Putin-Trump Summit Agreements

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has called for an amended version of a peace plan for Ukraine, insisting it must align with the agreements reached at the Alaska summit between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

During a press conference in Moscow, Lavrov highlighted that Russia had initially been supportive of the U.S. peace plan for Ukraine, but noted adjustments are anticipated once coordination with Ukraine and Europe is completed. He warned that failure to reflect the discussed terms from the Alaska meeting would lead to a reassessment by Russia.

The original peace plan, which included clauses like nullifying Ukraine's NATO membership and adjusting military presence, has reportedly been modified. Lavrov expressed hope for collaboration with Washington and awaited the revised version to review with Russian authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)