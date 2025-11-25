Showdown at Election Commission: TMC Demands Transparency

The Election Commission (EC) is set to meet with Trinamool Congress (TMC) representatives this Friday, following the party's appeal to discuss matters related to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The revision affects 12 states and Union territories, including West Bengal.

Initially agreeing to a delegation of five as per EC's guidelines, TMC has now insisted on a 10-member group and called for the meeting's proceedings to be broadcast live. Abhishek Banerjee, TMC's national general secretary, has openly challenged the EC's transparency by demanding live telecasts and questioning their reluctance to engage with elected representatives openly.

The backdrop to this tension includes a complaint by Mamata Banerjee, TMC's chief, directed at the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. She sought intervention in cases concerning the role of data-entry operators and polling booths inside residential complexes, raising critical concerns about the EC's operational decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)