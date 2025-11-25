Passport Tensions: Indian Woman's Harassment Sparks Diplomatic Clash
Pema Wangjom Thongdok, an Indian citizen, faced a distressing delay at Shanghai airport due to her passport listing Arunachal Pradesh as her birthplace. China denies misconduct, claiming adherence to protocol, while India protests, asserting Arunachal Pradesh's status as Indian territory. Diplomatic tensions escalate between China and India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:43 IST
- Country:
- China
Pema Wangjom Thongdok, an Indian citizen based in the UK, experienced a distressing ordeal at Shanghai airport when Chinese immigration officials questioned her passport due to Arunachal Pradesh being listed as her birthplace.
China's Foreign Ministry, through spokesperson Mao Ning, denied allegations of harassment or unlawful detainment, emphasizing the officials' adherence to legal protocols.
This incident has intensified diplomatic tensions, with India lodging a formal protest and reaffirming Arunachal Pradesh as integral Indian territory while China continues to assert its territorial claims.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jesse Lingard's Double Sinks Shanghai Port, Boosts FC Seoul's ACL Hopes
Arunachal CM Slams China's Racial Mockery at Shanghai Airport
Detention in Shanghai: Woman's 18-Hour Ordeal Highlights India-China Tensions
W. L. Gore Opens Cutting-Edge Battery Lab in Shanghai
Diplomatic Tensions Rise After Passport Dispute at Shanghai Airport