Left Menu

Saffron Allies in Crossfire: BJP-Shiv Sena Clash Over Political Poaching

The BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena are on the brink of a political confrontation over the 'poaching' of workers. Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat warns of consequences if BJP doesn't cease inducting Shiv Sena workers. The rising tensions could impact forthcoming municipal and Zilla Parishad elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 25-11-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 19:00 IST
Saffron Allies in Crossfire: BJP-Shiv Sena Clash Over Political Poaching
  • Country:
  • India

Amid simmering tensions, the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena are on a collision course over the contentious issue of 'poaching' party workers. Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat has openly warned of political fallout should the BJP persist in absorbing Shiv Sena members into its ranks.

Shirsat, expressing dissatisfaction with crossovers of local Sena figures like Shilparani Wadkar and Ananda Dhoke to the BJP, questioned the joint electoral strategy under the Mahayuti banner. He emphasized that unauthorized recruitment breaches previous agreements and could lead to electoral consequences.

This internal strife not only threatens the upcoming municipal and Zilla Parishad elections but also has prompted a response from senior leaders. In a bid to defuse tensions, Deputy CM Shinde aims to hold discussions, highlighting the fracture lines within Maharashtra's ruling coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

 Global
2
Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

 India
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

 Global
4
Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025