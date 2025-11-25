Saffron Allies in Crossfire: BJP-Shiv Sena Clash Over Political Poaching

Amid simmering tensions, the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena are on a collision course over the contentious issue of 'poaching' party workers. Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat has openly warned of political fallout should the BJP persist in absorbing Shiv Sena members into its ranks.

Shirsat, expressing dissatisfaction with crossovers of local Sena figures like Shilparani Wadkar and Ananda Dhoke to the BJP, questioned the joint electoral strategy under the Mahayuti banner. He emphasized that unauthorized recruitment breaches previous agreements and could lead to electoral consequences.

This internal strife not only threatens the upcoming municipal and Zilla Parishad elections but also has prompted a response from senior leaders. In a bid to defuse tensions, Deputy CM Shinde aims to hold discussions, highlighting the fracture lines within Maharashtra's ruling coalition.

