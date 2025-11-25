Election Commission Under Fire: Allegations of Partisanship

Accusations against the Election Commission have surfaced, spearheaded by Congress Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha, who criticized the rapid pace of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The SIR process, spanning only 30 days, is deemed insufficient for the vast voter base, sparking concern over the Commission's operations.

Tankha, a Supreme Court lawyer, points out that several Booth Level Officers (BLOs) involved in the process have experienced severe health strains, including heart attacks, due to the hurried timeline. He debates that a longer period of three to four months would be more appropriate to ensure thoroughness and credibility.

On the verge of Constitution Day, Tankha alarmingly suggests that the procedures and timelines set by the Commission could be perceived as actions favoring the ruling party, thereby eroding trust in constitutional bodies and compromising democratic ideals in pursuit of becoming a leading global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)