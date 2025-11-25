Left Menu

FBI Seeks Interviews Over Lawmakers' Military Orders Video

The FBI has requested interviews with six Democrat lawmakers who urged military members to reject illegal orders. This follows the Pentagon's threat to recall Senator Mark Kelly to active duty over alleged seditious acts. The tensions arise amid accusations of Trump using law enforcement against political adversaries.

Updated: 25-11-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 21:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The FBI has initiated interviews with six Democratic members of Congress, following their advice to the military to defy unlawful orders. This development was confirmed by a Justice Department official on Tuesday.

Amid growing tensions, the Pentagon has threatened to recall Senator Mark Kelly and other lawmakers, including Senator Elissa Slotkin, and Representatives Jason Crow, Maggie Goodlander, Chris Deluzio, and Chrissy Houlahan, all of whom are military veterans, over what the Secretary of Defense has termed 'seditious' social media actions.

President Donald Trump accused the lawmakers of sedition, a crime he noted could carry the death penalty, marking a significant escalation in political animosities. The Justice Department is investigating potential misconduct, while Trump's administration faces criticism for using law enforcement to target political foes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

