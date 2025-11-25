Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Challenges BJP Over Voter Roll Controversy in West Bengal

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the Election Commission over voter roll revisions that could affect Matua-majority areas under the CAA. Warning the BJP of dire consequences in 2029, Banerjee accused the BJP of using the EC to manipulate elections, while urging affected communities to stay calm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bongaon | Updated: 25-11-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 21:48 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission, claiming voter roll revisions could unjustly target Matua residents declared foreigners under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Banerjee urged people to avoid extreme measures fueled by fear of being delisted.

Addressing a rally, Banerjee vowed to destabilize the BJP's power if provoked, predicting the party's downfall in 2029. She accused the BJP of exploiting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to manipulate upcoming assembly polls, warning that the state could become a political battleground.

Banerjee highlighted fears surrounding the revision, citing allegations of fake certificates branding individuals as foreigners. Dismissing BJP's infiltration narratives, she questioned why similar exercises were not conducted in BJP-governed regions. Banerjee pledged support to affected communities, promising that every real voter would be protected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

