Macron Advocates EU Financial Aid Using Frozen Russian Assets

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France, along with other EU countries, is working on a solution to support Ukraine financially by utilizing frozen Russian assets. Following a Coalition of the Willing meeting, Macron emphasized the need for a peace aligned with international law, while Ukraine showed conditional support for a peace deal framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 25-11-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 23:00 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron revealed plans for the European Union to provide financial aid to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets. The announcement followed a virtual gathering of the Coalition of the Willing.

Macron stressed that Ukraine requires a peace treaty that is both serious and aligned with international law, boosting the necessity of a constructive approach.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has shown support for a potential peace deal framework with Russia but highlighted the importance of addressing certain critical issues during a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump.

