Macron Advocates EU Financial Aid Using Frozen Russian Assets

French President Emmanuel Macron revealed plans for the European Union to provide financial aid to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets. The announcement followed a virtual gathering of the Coalition of the Willing.

Macron stressed that Ukraine requires a peace treaty that is both serious and aligned with international law, boosting the necessity of a constructive approach.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has shown support for a potential peace deal framework with Russia but highlighted the importance of addressing certain critical issues during a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)