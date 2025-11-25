Macron Advocates EU Financial Aid Using Frozen Russian Assets
French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France, along with other EU countries, is working on a solution to support Ukraine financially by utilizing frozen Russian assets. Following a Coalition of the Willing meeting, Macron emphasized the need for a peace aligned with international law, while Ukraine showed conditional support for a peace deal framework.
French President Emmanuel Macron revealed plans for the European Union to provide financial aid to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets. The announcement followed a virtual gathering of the Coalition of the Willing.
Macron stressed that Ukraine requires a peace treaty that is both serious and aligned with international law, boosting the necessity of a constructive approach.
Meanwhile, Ukraine has shown support for a potential peace deal framework with Russia but highlighted the importance of addressing certain critical issues during a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump.
