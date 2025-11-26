Senator Markey's Plea: Halt the Return of Nuclear Tests

Democratic U.S. Senator Edward Markey has called on President Donald Trump to reconsider plans to resume nuclear weapons testing, cautioning that such a move could prompt nuclear competitors Russia and China to follow. Markey, renowned for his non-proliferation stance, made this appeal in a letter to the president on Tuesday.

Following a social media announcement by Trump to restart testing halted for 33 years, confusion ensued about the responsible body for execution. While Trump suggested testing akin to other nations, the National Nuclear Security Administration would oversee such operations. Markey argues that even minor U.S. tests could accelerate major tests by Russia and China, posing serious security risks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded to Trump's assertions by ordering possible nuclear test propositions. Meanwhile, accusations of undetected tests by Russia and China highlight the complexity of this global issue. Markey has demanded evidence from Trump on these claims and seeks clarity on his understanding of various test types.

