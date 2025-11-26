Left Menu

Senator Markey's Plea: Halt the Return of Nuclear Tests

Senator Edward Markey urged President Trump to refrain from resuming nuclear weapons testing, highlighting the risk of Russia and China following suit. This comes after Trump announced intentions to restart nuclear testing, despite congressional and international tensions. Concerns arise over potential security threats and treaty violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 03:41 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 03:41 IST
Senator Markey's Plea: Halt the Return of Nuclear Tests
nuclear tests

Democratic U.S. Senator Edward Markey has called on President Donald Trump to reconsider plans to resume nuclear weapons testing, cautioning that such a move could prompt nuclear competitors Russia and China to follow. Markey, renowned for his non-proliferation stance, made this appeal in a letter to the president on Tuesday.

Following a social media announcement by Trump to restart testing halted for 33 years, confusion ensued about the responsible body for execution. While Trump suggested testing akin to other nations, the National Nuclear Security Administration would oversee such operations. Markey argues that even minor U.S. tests could accelerate major tests by Russia and China, posing serious security risks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded to Trump's assertions by ordering possible nuclear test propositions. Meanwhile, accusations of undetected tests by Russia and China highlight the complexity of this global issue. Markey has demanded evidence from Trump on these claims and seeks clarity on his understanding of various test types.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Budget Gamble: Rachel Reeves' High-Stakes Financial Strategy

Budget Gamble: Rachel Reeves' High-Stakes Financial Strategy

 Global
2
Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions in Zaporizhzhia

Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions in Zaporizhzhia

 Global
3
FBI Scrutinizes Lawmakers Amid Sedition Accusations

FBI Scrutinizes Lawmakers Amid Sedition Accusations

 Global
4
Sudan's Proposed Truce: A Struggle for Peace

Sudan's Proposed Truce: A Struggle for Peace

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025