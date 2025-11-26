Trump Delays Ukraine Peace Plan Deadline Amid Ongoing Negotiations

President Donald Trump has stepped back from his initial Thursday deadline for Ukraine to agree to a U.S.-backed peace plan, stating that "the deadline for me is when it's over." The development comes as negotiators from the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine report progress in their discussions.

Trump emphasized the advancements being made, noting that Moscow had consented to certain concessions in the negotiations, indicating a potential shift in political dynamics. U.S. efforts appear to be intensifying as they search for a resolution.

With Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and involvement from Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, it's clear that the U.S. administration is deeply invested in reaching a satisfactory peace agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)