Left Menu

Trump Delays Ukraine Peace Plan Deadline Amid Ongoing Negotiations

President Donald Trump has retracted a Thursday deadline for Ukraine's agreement to a U.S.-backed peace plan, stating the deadline is when the matter concludes. U.S. negotiators are progressing in talks with Russia and Ukraine, with Moscow making some concessions, and further meetings planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-11-2025 05:39 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 05:39 IST
Trump Delays Ukraine Peace Plan Deadline Amid Ongoing Negotiations
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has stepped back from his initial Thursday deadline for Ukraine to agree to a U.S.-backed peace plan, stating that "the deadline for me is when it's over." The development comes as negotiators from the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine report progress in their discussions.

Trump emphasized the advancements being made, noting that Moscow had consented to certain concessions in the negotiations, indicating a potential shift in political dynamics. U.S. efforts appear to be intensifying as they search for a resolution.

With Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and involvement from Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, it's clear that the U.S. administration is deeply invested in reaching a satisfactory peace agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's $40 Billion Defence Boost: A Bold Stance Against Rising Pressure

Taiwan's $40 Billion Defence Boost: A Bold Stance Against Rising Pressure

 Global
2
China's Soybean Surge: U.S. Exports Soar Amid Thaw in Trade Relations

China's Soybean Surge: U.S. Exports Soar Amid Thaw in Trade Relations

 Global
3
Amazon Drone Mishap Under FAA Scrutiny

Amazon Drone Mishap Under FAA Scrutiny

 Global
4
Bribery Charges Against Former Chinese Executive

Bribery Charges Against Former Chinese Executive

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025