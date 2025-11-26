Diplomatic Tango: Trump's Peace Plan for Ukraine Sparks Global Reactions

President Donald Trump announced a refined strategy to conclude the prolonged Ukraine conflict. He is deploying envoy Steve Witkoff to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while Army Secretary Dan Driscoll coordinates with Ukrainian officials.

Trump hinted at potential meetings with Putin and Ukraine's President Zelenskyy, once more diplomatic progress is achieved. His initial 28-point strategy, described as a 'concept,' prioritizes Russian interests, causing concern among European nations and prompting hasty diplomatic efforts.

The unfolding negotiations coincide with Russian military escalations on Ukraine. Trump's plan involves Ukraine conceding its eastern Donbas region, stirring skepticism and strategic adjustments among all parties involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)