EU Plans Legal Action on Russian Assets

The European Commission, led by President Ursula von der Leyen, plans to introduce a legal framework regarding Russian frozen assets used in the Ukraine conflict. She praised U.S. President Donald Trump's peace efforts but insisted on robust security measures for Ukraine and Europe to prevent future conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 26-11-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 14:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The European Commission is poised to introduce legal measures concerning the use of Russian frozen assets amid the Ukraine conflict, announced its President Ursula von der Leyen. The proposed text seeks to establish a structured approach to address the financial aspects involved in the ongoing situation.

Addressing the European Parliament, von der Leyen expressed approval of U.S. President Donald Trump's initiatives to bring an end to the war. She underscored the importance of a peace agreement that fortifies security not only for Ukraine but also for the entire European region.

Von der Leyen stressed that any formal acceptance of current border violations could set a dangerous precedent, leading to more conflicts in the future. Her remarks highlighted the European Commission's commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

