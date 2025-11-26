Gupta Vows to Deliver Promises in Delhi's MCD Bypolls

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured the city's residents on Wednesday of her government's dedication to fulfilling electoral promises, as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bypolls approach. Her commitments include a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 and subsidised gas cylinders for impoverished women.

During a 'Swabhiman Sabha' in Wazirpur Industrial Area, Gupta expressed staunch support for BJP candidate Veena Asija. She pledged permanent housing for slum dwellers and criticized the former AAP government's financial management, blaming it for depleting state resources.

Gupta highlighted the BJP's initiatives under Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, focusing on system restoration and infrastructure development. As the bypolls for 12 MCD wards loom, her message centered on stability and innovation within her administration.