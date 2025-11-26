Left Menu

Allegations on Nehru-Gandhi Legacy and Sardar Patel's Eclipsed Role

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized the Nehru-Gandhi family for sidelining key figures like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. He praised Patel's contributions as India's first home minister and emphasized Patel's legacy immortalized by the 'Statue of Unity' under PM Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:28 IST
Mohan Yadav
  Country:
  India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has leveled serious allegations against the Nehru-Gandhi family, accusing them of sidelining pivotal freedom fighters like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Speaking at the 'Unity March' in Indore, Yadav reiterated that if not for the supposed conspiracy, Patel, with his towering stature, would have easily been accepted as the prime minister post-Independence, only stepping back after discussions with Mahatma Gandhi.

Yadav further credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring Patel's legacy through the creation of the 'Statue of Unity' and revisited the contentious issue of Article 370, criticizing the historical decisions that led to fatalities in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

