Tribute to a Fallen Hero: Remembering Wing Commander Namansh Syal

Wing Commander Namansh Syal, whose life was tragically cut short in a Tejas aircraft crash at the Dubai Air Show, received heartfelt tributes from officials. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur visited his ancestral village to pay homage.

Anurag Thakur expressed profound condolences, highlighting the nation's loss of a valiant pilot whose bravery and dedication were unmatched. He reassured Syal's family of a comprehensive investigation into the crash, pledging to follow up with top authorities.

Chief Minister Sukhu, alongside other ministers, extended their sympathies to the bereaved family, emphasizing the government's commitment to ensuring that justice is served promptly and thoroughly in remembering this national hero.