The Battle for Bruna: U.S. Immigration's Personal Dilemma
The mother of the U.S. White House press secretary's nephew is detained amid President Trump's aggressive immigration policies. Brazilian national Bruna Caroline Ferreira, held in Louisiana, faces deportation, even though she claims DACA status. The case underscores the personal impact of the administration’s sweeping measures.
U.S. immigration authorities have detained Bruna Caroline Ferreira, a Brazilian national and the mother of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's nephew, highlighting the extensive reach of President Donald Trump's immigration policies.
According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Ferreira, arrested in Massachusetts, had overstayed her tourist visa. Yet, a fundraising effort claims she holds legal DACA status. Most individuals detained by ICE, including many like Ferreira, reportedly have no criminal records.
Ferreira, currently in an ICE detention center, faces deportation, stirring personal anguish for her family. A GoFundMe page initiated by her sister seeks $30,000 for her legal defense, portraying her as a dedicated mother striving to maintain a stable life.
ALSO READ
Fake Vigilance Officers Nabbed for Extortion Attempt
Controversy Erupts Over Women's Commissioner's Police Station Inspection
Controversial Remarks Ignite Protests Against IAS Officer
Betrayal Amongst the Flames: Fire Services Scandal Unveiled
Retail Rejoice: Business Rates Shake-Up Sparks Market Optimism