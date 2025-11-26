The Battle for Bruna: U.S. Immigration's Personal Dilemma

U.S. immigration authorities have detained Bruna Caroline Ferreira, a Brazilian national and the mother of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's nephew, highlighting the extensive reach of President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Ferreira, arrested in Massachusetts, had overstayed her tourist visa. Yet, a fundraising effort claims she holds legal DACA status. Most individuals detained by ICE, including many like Ferreira, reportedly have no criminal records.

Ferreira, currently in an ICE detention center, faces deportation, stirring personal anguish for her family. A GoFundMe page initiated by her sister seeks $30,000 for her legal defense, portraying her as a dedicated mother striving to maintain a stable life.