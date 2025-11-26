Ambedkar's bust unveiled at UNESCO headquarters in Paris
His thoughts and ideals give strength and hope to innumerable people. UNESCO IndiaatUNESCO, Modi said in a post on X.The statue carries a plaque with Ambedkars name and a caption that says, Architect of the Indian Constitution, 70 Years 1950-2025 of the Indian Constitution.
A bust of B R Ambedkar was unveiled at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris on the occasion of Constitution Day on Wednesday, a top Indian diplomat said.
The bust was unveiled by Vishal V Sharma, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO, in the presence of UNESCO Director General Khaled El-Enany.
Sharma said it was a proud moment for India that Ambedkar's bust now graces the UNESCO headquarters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the unveiling of Ambedkar's bust at the UNESCO headquarters as a ''fitting tribute'' to the architect of India's Constitution.
''It is a matter of immense pride that today, on Constitution Day, a bust of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was unveiled at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris. This is a fitting tribute to Dr. Ambedkar and his role in the making of our Constitution. His thoughts and ideals give strength and hope to innumerable people. @UNESCO @IndiaatUNESCO,'' Modi said in a post on X.
The statue carries a plaque with Ambedkar's name and a caption that says, ''Architect of the Indian Constitution, 70 Years (1950-2025) of the Indian Constitution''.
