Ambedkar's bust unveiled at UNESCO headquarters in Paris

His thoughts and ideals give strength and hope to innumerable people.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 23:50 IST
Ambedkar's bust unveiled at UNESCO headquarters in Paris
A bust of B R Ambedkar was unveiled at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris on the occasion of Constitution Day on Wednesday, a top Indian diplomat said.

The bust was unveiled by Vishal V Sharma, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO, in the presence of UNESCO Director General Khaled El-Enany.

Sharma said it was a proud moment for India that Ambedkar's bust now graces the UNESCO headquarters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the unveiling of Ambedkar's bust at the UNESCO headquarters as a ''fitting tribute'' to the architect of India's Constitution.

''It is a matter of immense pride that today, on Constitution Day, a bust of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was unveiled at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris. This is a fitting tribute to Dr. Ambedkar and his role in the making of our Constitution. His thoughts and ideals give strength and hope to innumerable people. @UNESCO @IndiaatUNESCO,'' Modi said in a post on X.

The statue carries a plaque with Ambedkar's name and a caption that says, ''Architect of the Indian Constitution, 70 Years (1950-2025) of the Indian Constitution''.

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

